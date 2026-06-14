Prefer us on Google Learn More

Trump: “I’m not going to start a war. I’m going to stop wars.”

Trump: “ I never said that.”

MAGAs: Trump never lies or breaks a promise.

Trump: I will end the Ukraine War in a week.

Trump: I was just kidding.

MAGAs: Trump never lies or breaks a promise.

Trump: Mexico will pay for the wall.

Mexico has paid zero dollars, but the US government has paid, so far, over $45 billion.

MAGAs: Trump always keeps his promises

Trump: “When you are a star you can grab a woman by the pussy. You can do anything.” “I’m glad Robert Mueller is dead.” “Shut up Miss Piggy.”

MAGAs: Trump is a holy man sent by God.

There are hundreds more examples of lying, hyperbole, vicious and sexual comments, broken promises and just plain ugly and sinful behavior, but I only have 170 words. MAGAs continue to put their heads in the sand and make excuses.

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke