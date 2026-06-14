Trump: “I’m not going to start a war. I’m going to stop wars.”
Trump: “ I never said that.”
MAGAs: Trump never lies or breaks a promise.
Trump: I will end the Ukraine War in a week.
Trump: I was just kidding.
MAGAs: Trump never lies or breaks a promise.
Trump: Mexico will pay for the wall.
Mexico has paid zero dollars, but the US government has paid, so far, over $45 billion.
MAGAs: Trump always keeps his promises
Trump: “When you are a star you can grab a woman by the pussy. You can do anything.” “I’m glad Robert Mueller is dead.” “Shut up Miss Piggy.”
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MAGAs: Trump is a holy man sent by God.
There are hundreds more examples of lying, hyperbole, vicious and sexual comments, broken promises and just plain ugly and sinful behavior, but I only have 170 words. MAGAs continue to put their heads in the sand and make excuses.
Gary Haslett
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.