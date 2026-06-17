Prefer us on Google Learn More

Everyone is hammering on Trump about the terrible Iran deal (or no deal again?). I will focus on the UFC fights.

Mario Rubio boasted there would be BILLION viewers. Paramount, the company that streamed the fights, reported there were about 7.5 Million viewers. That is 993 million short, or, if it were money, about the cost of the ballroom (so far).

To compare, the Super Bowl had 125 million viewers and the NBA finals averaged 19.6 million. Paramount has 80 million subscribers, who could have watched. Only 10% bothered, probably opting for reruns of The Golden Bachelor or Wheel of Fortune.

Dana White, UFC CEO, said the numbers were “monstrous,” although they are less than Howdy Doody (10 million) and Sesame Street (9 million). I guess those tough UFC guys can’t compete with the Cookie Monster or a Buffalo Bob.

Only 16% of the American public wanted the fights, but that didn’t stop Trump from having his government sponsored birthday party.

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke