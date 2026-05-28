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Bit by bit Trump is strangling Democary .

An Iron curtin is closing down on our Democary

Reporters are not allowed to cover some of Trump actions and their questions are ignored.

Some vital government departments have been closed or reduced and people may not notice nor understand.

Trump is using fear to keep people in line or fire them. Authoritarian governments get control before people fully realize .

He controls three branches of government and is trying to limit who can vote in some states.

When revenge is your "happy place" it makes for an unhinged person .

He is creating all types chaos throughout the world which will not be overcome for generations.

Donald Plummer

Northwest side