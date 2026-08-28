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The phrase “Sharia law” creates fear because of misinformation and media coverage. In reality, Sharia is a religious framework that guides Muslims in their personal lives.

The Arabic word Sharia means “the path” or “the way.” Its principles come from the Quran and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). They encourage honesty, justice, compassion, charity, respect for parents, care for neighbors, and personal responsibility. Most American Muslims practice Sharia through prayer, charitable giving, dietary choices, marriage, ethical business dealings, and moral conduct—not as a plan to replace the U.S. Constitution.

Like followers of other religions, Muslims may follow religious teachings while obeying American civil law. This freedom is protected by the First Amendment.

Extremist groups and foreign governments do not represent all Muslims or Islam itself. American Muslims work, vote, serve in the military, own businesses, raise families, and contribute to society. Understanding Sharia as a spiritual guide helps replace fear with knowledge and strengthens mutual respect.

Haroon Amin

Southwest side