Given all of the ills that Mr. Dowdall assigns to the Democratic Party, I look forward to hiss next LTE in which he mentions all the great things that Trump and his administration are doing for our country.

In that LTE, all of the items he mention must be factual. Secondly, might I suggest that he uses the excellent opinion piece authored by Frank Thompson as a good reference.

Given the direction that Trump, the current Republican Party, conservatives (as defined by Trump), and the MAGA movement has taken the country thus far, it may be too late for America to move in the direction advocated by Mr. Thompson.

That is unfortunate for all of us.

Craig Whaley

Oro Valley