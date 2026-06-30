Most Democrats have, for 11 years, exhibited visceral hatred for Donald Trump, so consuming that it infects their entire perspective on reality and common sense. If Trump supports it, oppose it, regardless of the validity. While so consumed, they forgot to look into the rearview mirror. The camel named Democrat Socialist, was able to insert its nose into the tent and has effectively commandeered the Democrat Party. Normal liberal Democrats, Republicans and Independents, if they have partaken in the American Dream and built financial security for themselves and their families are now endangered. If they built a financial nest-egg, it must be shared, if they own a house, it is on stolen land, and must be returned. Crime must not be punished. There is no need to start a business because the government will not allow it to be successful. All of us, except the Party elites, will be forced into a equally poor, dreary existence, extinguishing all hope of the long-held American Dream. The government knows best.