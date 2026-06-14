Watching History Channel’s Tom Hanks World War II, the glaring observation is that inaction is fatal. During the late 1930’s, Western European leaders, abetted by the United States, ignored the actions of Germany, Japan, and Italy, actually excusing and permitting their vile actions. By 1938, it was not possible to prevent what occurred over the next 7 years. 65 million people killed, mostly civilians, a total destruction of entire countries, and an unimaginable cost which could have been avoided by timely, decisive action. Only the strong, unyielding leadership of Winston Churchill assisted mightily by Franklin Roosevelt, when finally assigned the power, took the actions required to save the world we now live it. Considering current events, would the Democrat Party stance to forgive, ignore, excuse, overlook, pardon, and justify the 50-year murderous history of Iran policy lead to a WWII scenario? Could it be that a leader who is willing to take strong and decisive action before it is too late is actually beneficial for this country?