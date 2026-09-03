The American ideal that one must earn what one has is being questioned? This generation of Social Democrats, and many left-leaning Democrats, have decided that earning what one has is an archaic principle and that all are entitled to an equal share of the pie regardless of effort. This mindset is ludicrous. One is absolutely not entitled to what others built and have earned. To succeed, one must earn it through hard work, determination, and persistence, whether it be sports, a job, or life in general. If one wants more, earn it. For many of us in retirement, it took 40 or more years to build a comfortable retirement. Think work, save, and budget. To beleive that one deserves without effort what others have earned is against what this country stands for and why it is the most desirable country in history. The government will assist those who cannot help themselves but all others must earn what they have, PERIOD! Give your own money away if you feel guilty!