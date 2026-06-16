I am not an astute student of world history but I do have an interest in my probable ancestral origins in Bavaria. King Ludwig II ascended to the throne in 1864 at the age of 18. Legend has it he grew bored with the tasks of leadership and took interest in music and building extravagant architectural projects, best known are Neuschwanstein Castle and Linderhof Palace. He was accused of spending funds meant for the operating the government on these lavish projects even though others claimed he used his own. His penchant for expensive structures eventually was used against him to declare him insane and take him into custody. He died two days later, rumored to be suicide or possible drowning in shallow water even though he was considered an expert swimmer. This story brings to mind our current national situation. I hope the newly refurbished reflecting pool does not end up in a controversy here.