Would one of our esteemed liberal LTEers please define what Constitutionally protected freedom of speech entails. Watching the activities at the Delaney Hall in New Jersey does not appear to be peaceful protest. The Governor of NJ, Mikie Sherrill notes that many of the protesters are not local, but continues to vilify ICE for doing their job and was reluctant to offer state and local law enforcement assistance until activities were near riotous. If one were attending a peaceful protest, would they require gas masks, masks, fireworks, bricks and stones, trashcan lids, pepper spray, and frozen water bottles? That type of equipment is more suitable for hiking in Yellowstone Park. A reporter embedding himself with the protesters notes they are well funded with scads of protective equipment delivered free every day. Looks like the Democrats have organized their own Brown Shirts, reminiscent to Nazi Germany. Imagine, ICE officers and their families are being threatened with death. What ever happened to change the law legally if one disagrees?