Prefer us on Google Learn More

LAW

Article II, Section 4 the US Constitution: The President, VP and all civil Officers of the US shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.

Bribery: Corruptly offering, giving, receiving, or soliciting something of value to influence official action. TRUMP’S SOLICITATION OF BRIBES FOR PARDONS IS WELL DOCUMENTED.

Other High Crimes and Misdemeanors: Are political crimes against the state, abuse of power, corruption, or serious assaults on the integrity of government processes. Abuse of Power: Using the powers of office for personal, partisan, or improper gain. TRUMP’S USE OF THE DOJ TO PURSUE RETRIBUTION AGAINST THOSE WHO LEGITIMATELY INVESTIGATED HIS CRIMES IS A BLATANT ABUSE OF POWER.

Sedition is the crime of inciting rebellion or violence against the government or lawful civil authority. It typically involves spoken or written words, or organized movements, aimed at overthrowing or disrupting established authority. SEE THE JAN 6 MAGA ASSAULT ON CONGRESS INCITED BY TRUMP.

WHY IS HE STILL PRESIDENT?

Todd Ackerman

Foothills