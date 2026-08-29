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With beef prices up over 11% from this time last year, Trump announced he has ordered the purchase of 661 million pounds of hamburger beef to be sold at 25% below current prices. Like most of his grand announcements, he was vague on specifics. Where are we getting this beef? What suppliers will buy the beef and who will they sell it to?

On an unrelated topic, the Bureau of Land Management is selling wild horses at $25 a head to buyers who funnel the meat to suppliers in Mexico, then sell it for human consumption in several foreign countries.

Our USDA does not allow horse meat to be sold in the US. The head of the USDA is Brooke Rollins, whose credibility is questioned because she tried to blame Biden for the screwworm parasite killing Texas cattle.

So, just to be on the safe side, if you see a Mr. Ed Burger on the menu in your fast food restaurant, take a hard pass.

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke