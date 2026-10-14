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UNREGULATED AI WILL FOLLOW THE MONEY

Every AI leader warns that AI will become exponentially smarter every 6 months, and go far beyond any human capacity, yet your Congress and the President do nothing.

New medicines and inventions can go through years of reviews and testing. Hell, last month they were protecting us from lettuce bugs, but now with the potential to destroy banking, power grids, medical services, water systems and create horrific weapons and diseases they hide under the sheet of “self-regulation.”

To their credit all AI leaders say they need to slow down, the dangers are too great, but none do or will because to slow down is to lose and the losses will be measured in trillions.

There are so many forgotten examples of what should be obvious to all. My favorite being the seven big tobacco companies joining arms and swearing their product was not addictive or cancerous.

Good God, please vote smart this election!

Richard Kimball

Richard Kimball

Midtown