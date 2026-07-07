Prefer us on Google Learn More

The Republicans have been quick to associate all democrats with communists, hoping for a 1950’s Red Scare.

Why don’t the Democrats do the same thing? The Proud Boys are a white nationalist group led by Enrique Tarrio. The Proud Boys beliefs are aligned with those of the KKK and the Nazi’s.

Trump pardoned Tarrio. Does that make Trump and all republicans, neo-fascist/KKK by association?

If linking all democrats with communists because a few democratic socialists won some primaries, then the same can be applied to calling all Republicans Nazis or Fascists because Trump pardoned the leader of a right wing extremist group.

The Democrat leadership will spend time explaining the difference between democratic-socialism and communism, which will be lost in the “communism is bad” knee jerk reaction. Go on the offensive! If Trump uses the “commie” card, the democrats need to use the “Fascists/Nazi/white supremacist” card. Quit taking a pen to a gunfight democrat leadership! There’s too much at stake.

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke