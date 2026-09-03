I find myself becoming increasingly incensed by the small but steady drum beat of transphobic LTEs. Mr. Freedom’s bigoted sexist campaign to join the WNBA is ridiculous and insulting to all women. But he’s just background noise compared to this weekend’s LTE stating that the United Nations tracks transgender women’s sports medals. Absurd! The letter also states that the Olympic Committee has banned transgender women (no mention of trans men) from competition. The Committee has developed sophisticated criteria for assessing whether a competitor has genes that will express with male hormones, but with exceptions for inter-sex and androgyn insensitive persons. Might it be safe to surmise that not many people know any trans people? It’s a big medical deal to be trans. Nobody would subject themselves to these challenges to win a medal. Apparently, not many of you have met a 13-year-old cis boy, either. They are just not going to go shower with the girls. Absurd!