Monday's paper, two professors pen an opinion detailing the numerous problems with medicare. No argument here. But they close by pushing universal healthcare, a government run program. Medical costs have risen faster than inflation for years, and medicare has not been immune. We're being told SS will have to reduce payouts or go insolvent. Both are government programs, mismanaged as only government can. Name one government program that doles out money, which is not rife with waste, fraud, abuse, aggravation, delays and ultimately increased costs. That includes Obama care, which I helped my son shop for a plan on - high costs, poor coverage. Just because you want it, doesn't mean it's economically feasible and putting the government in charge doesn't magically fix anything. Healthcare should be better, but our government's history shows that government run universal healthcare will not be better or cheaper. Be careful what you ask for.