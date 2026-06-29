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On June 10, San Antonio led the New York Nicks by 29 points with 9:40 left in the 3rd quarter. Then the Knicks started to get closer and closer until they took the lead and won the game.

Sorry, I don’t believe that could have happened. I’m going with the Donald Trump “whine and lie until you get your way” rule. Trump believes once he or someone he backs, gets a big lead it is impossible to lose that lead unless something is “rigged.” However, the same rule does not apply to his opponents.

He has cited (ad nauseam) the 2020 election and, most recently, California, as examples. Given this logic, the Nicks could not have possibly won that game.

Or, could it be that the Knicks were the better team and Biden won fair and square in 2020. Spurs players, like real men, gave credit to the Nicks and blamed themselves for the loss. Trump? Not so much.

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke