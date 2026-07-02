One of today’s LTEs noted that we have forgotten that Renee Good and Alex Pretti were killed by ICE agents, in a confrontational protest, because the Democrats did not get to select Democrat selected Supreme Court Justices. Really. However, no mention of Lakin Riley, Jocelyn Nugaray-12 years old, Rachael Morin-mother of 5, and Sheridan Gorman-18 year-old student all murdered sensuously and viciously by identified criminal illegal aliens who were knowingly allowed into this country by the Biden Administration. All four of these murders could have been avoided if the existing laws of this country were simply followed. Why do liberal Democrats only valuesthe lives of individuals who agree with them while other innocents are considered valueless when the circumstances go against those same liberal policies? Apparently, every life matters only if one agrees with a liberal Democrat.