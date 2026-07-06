Jews in New York and other locations are hesitant to display their religious preference because of violent antisemitic agitators. Jewish gatherings now require serious security. Remember Nazi Germany and Democrats turn a blind eye. These Hitler wannabes go unmolested. It is time to act, enough is enough. These people need not be excused, but rather prosecuted to the full extent of the law, no bail, no mercy, just hard time. It is time our Democrat friends wake up and also say no more, we are not having this is our country. Only by direct and unforgiving action will this nonsense stop. If you ignore this violent threat to a specific group of our citizens, you are culpable and are a horrible citizen who ignores the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. If you condone these actions, you could be the next target because of your beliefs, something hard to imagine. Time to get off your rear and defend our way of life, not bow to political correctness.