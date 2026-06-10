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The wind blows and the weather shifts radically. The forest burns and is renewed. But America the faithless, America the underworked and over-stimulated just keeps plodding along in ignorance and violence while the republic sinks into oblivion.

We have amber alerts on child abduction, but no warning system on the systematic destruction of rule of law.

Our people are so backward, bigoted, and besotted with commercials, most could not come even close to putting together the shooting at San Diego Islamic Center with our President’s anti-Islam political rhetoric since he entered public life.

Trump in Iran is like Netanyahu in Gaza and Lebanon. Ceasefire means open fire whenever you feel like it.

Another thing, colleges today are closing almost as fast as newspapers, as America heads blindly and blithely into the western world’s latest version of the medieval Dark Ages.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Downtown