3-i watch alot of sports on tv - caught on with women's basketball - incredible! ( Started watching u of a - ari mcdonald)! Awesome! Wnba? Incredible ! Caitlyn Clark Oh my God!! -female announcers and sports experts? Yes and mostly dark skin! More beautiful than ever , intelligent and know and played the game-great to see , finally!? Hey it's 2026 - hello! ? 4- Race? Yes still going on in sports- I find it so ironic - tiger got called every name in the book for playing a light skin sport! Catelyn Clark called names playing a dark skin sports- plus she got beat up badly on the court ! Tiger wasn't attacked but-she was! it's 2026! They are both responsible for making their sport what it is today!! Huge!!