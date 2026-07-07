The current batch of LTEs display the ignorance, stupidity, and basic visceral hatred of Donald Trump that totally muddles their minds to the point of total irrationality. Two LTE’s claim Trump lied about vandals cutting the liner in the Reflecting Poll which is totally erroneous, a big fat lie, as the facts show that vandals actually cut the liner intentionally just for ignorant spite. Haters, at least get the information correct before the spew. Another LTEer noted that a closed border is bad and listed the reasons why immigrants add a vital and necessary addition to our country. Also, that LTE inferred that a closed border was racist. Here is a thought; encourage immigration that is legal instead of throwing the door wide open, without restrictions, to one and all. Why is that so hard to understand? And the diatribe against Loren Hancock is just vicious diatribe, the only thing left for the TDS impaired. Very sad. And does the STAR editorial staff even care?