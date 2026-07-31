Mr. Eustice needs enlightenment...Social democracy is different than "socialism." Social democracy keeps a capitalist market economy, but uses appropriate taxation and government programs to address major social needs (similar to countries like Denmark and Sweden). Joe Biden's level of "lawfare" is dwarfed by Trump's criminality and lust for retribution. Democrats are not about culture wars or "identity." This is a cheap shot by Trump and his idiot supporters, regurgiated by Eustice. Eustice viewed Kamala Harris as "radical," which clearly indicates he never really listened to her. The obscenity of Trump's 2024 election is a testament to the basest instincts of those intellectually incapable of recognizing a liar and con man. Still, even many of those have come to regret their decision. Ronald Eustice is a closet Trump apologist, who would probably vote for him again, if that horror was possible - imagine, supporting someone whose presence defiled the presidency and humiliated America to an extent heretofore unimaginable. Thanks, Ronald Eustice.