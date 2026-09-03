The STAR implemented a new LTE policy approximately three months ago that limited one printed opinion per month. Ostensibly, this was to ensure that more readers have the opportunity to be heard. Unfortunately, the vast, vast majority of opinions submitted are vile, Trump-hating diatribes. Only gripes, doomsday predictions, and obsessive whining. But rarely there an LTE regarding what the Democrat Party‘s plan is to improve conditions except take money from those who actually earned it and spend that money without safeguards. Avoid any actual monitoring and evaluation of the effectiveness of the money spent, just keep shoveling into the programs. Where is the data that our taxpayer dollars are effectively spent? Sadly, the Star has hoodwinked us, abandoned journalistic standards, and is supporting and promoting a single side of the discussion. Apparently, this gets more clicks, the gold standard for new journalism and our liberal friends must be ecstatic.