As noted in Fridays Star
Trump wants to lower cost of groceries by delaying replacing Hydrofluorocarbons, ( also named Freon) used for refrigeration and cooling .
It was started in 1987 by world treaty.
He said It would " save " $900million to $1,5 billion in groceries costs. That is not true.
It is a one time cost so will not lower grocerie prices
Many stores and others have already done this. .
Hydrofluorocarbons are considered "super pollutants" that, although short-lived in the atmosphere, are more powerful than carbon dioxide.
Donald Plummer
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.