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As noted in Fridays Star

Trump wants to lower cost of groceries by delaying replacing Hydrofluorocarbons, ( also named Freon) used for refrigeration and cooling .

It was started in 1987 by world treaty.

He said It would " save " $900million to $1,5 billion in groceries costs. That is not true.

It is a one time cost so will not lower grocerie prices

Many stores and others have already done this. .

Hydrofluorocarbons are considered "super pollutants" that, although short-lived in the atmosphere, are more powerful than carbon dioxide.

Donald Plummer

Northwest side