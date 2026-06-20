This is the method used by Republican Legislators in Arizona. This year a billion dollars of taxpayer money was diverted through the ESA (school voucher program) to pay for alternative education for approximately 100,000 students. Most of Arizona children, (89%), attend public schools which have suffered cutbacks affecting class sizes, loss of teachers and support staff, and school closures. Remember, public schools have to take everyone. Much of this money could be restored to support and strengthen public schools and Arizona could rise from the shameful 48th place in the nation for school funding. What is the real goal of this race to the bottom? Destroying public education can pave the way eventually for a white Christian Nationalist system. Go to the Save Our Schools website, arrange to sign the real voucher oversight petition and vote Democrats into our state legislature in November.