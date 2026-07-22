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The goal for every parent with kids in school is a high school graduate that can read, write and do math, understanding civics is nice but take what you can get. At least that was the goal in the past, but the question every parent should consider today is whether the students are being educated. The skill level for students graduating, year after year, keeps dropping. Universities have admitted that some new students can't read, but the taxpayer paid to have these students educated.

The question comes back to responsibility. Who is responsible to make sure that students, that sit in a classroom every day for hours, actually learn the educational material? Most people would say that it is the teacher that should be responsible but teachers do just what is required to get to the summer vacation. I would propose a testing change - every student gets tested with a standard test and those that fail get held back and the teachers, for those failures, get replaced.

Loran Hancock

Northwest side