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In the “you can’t make this dumb stuff up” department, Linda McMahon, the Secretary of the Department of Education, who thinks AI is a steak sauce, apparently approved a 19 second video placed on the department’s website, comparing Trump to Hitler.

The video shows Winston Churchill’s famous quote, “You cannot reason with a tiger with your head in its mouth.” Then the video shows Trump as the tiger. The leaders of the Education Department evidently flunked history. Churchill’s WWII quote was about Hitler being the tiger.

The video was taken off the website, but not before millions of people (probably not the mainstream news outlets) saw and posted about it.

In defense of McMahon, in my opinion, this is one of the few things she has got right.

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke