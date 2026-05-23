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In his newsletter this week, Rep. Ciscomani “honored” police officers who serve and protect society.

Yet the Republican Party leader, Donald Trump, is preparing to give pardoned January 6 attackers (and others) unknown amounts of money to “thank them for their service to the country” and the Republican Party is fine with this expenditure.

Please note a few things:

• Pardoned individuals did commit their crimes and still have criminal records.

• These criminals may honestly state and their records may also state that they have been pardoned for their crimes.

There is a huge difference between pardoned criminals and those who have been exonerated or found innocent of their crimes. We can and should assume that Rep. Ciscomani is fine with these expenditures (as he is with all Trump expenditures), so what does this say about truly honoring those who truly serve and protect our society? Just a question.

Craig Whaley

Oro Valley