An LTE (April 14) asked "Which is it?" regarding Iran. Our King claimed "we've won this war" (March 24) and the next day announced deployment of the 82nd Airborne. General Eisenhower didn't declare that we won WWII in Europe before deploying the 82nd Airborne the night before D-Day. We won after months of horrific fighting. The Dear Leader then claimed "the war with Iran was ending soon" and "close to over" (April 15) and "We’ve already won" (May 1). Which is it?

On April 1st the King announced that "America doesn’t need the Strait of Hormuz." We were blockading it on April 17th then it was claimed to be open on the 19th yet closed on the 20th. I've lost track of the flip-flops since. Which is it? This confusion is no surprise with an administration of sycophants led by a President who lies more easily and more often than most of us breathe.