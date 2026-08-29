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Australian billionaire, Michael Dorrell donated a million dollars to the Trump Inaugural Committee. The Trump administration paid a German company, RWE, $1.2 BILLION to give up wind leases off the New York and California coasts.

$900 million of that $1.2 billion was used to buy an interest in a natural gas project in Louisiana. The private equity owner of the natural gas project is, SURPRISE, Michael Dorrell.

So, basically the US government gave a German wind energy company, RWE, $300 million to transfer $900 million to natural gas company owned by a big time Trump supporter.

They don’t even try to hide the corruption. GEO, the company that houses (imprisons) ICE detainees, was awarded an $85 million contract. Three days later GEO donated a million dollars to MAGA Inc., a Trump super PAC. GEO received another contract worth $80 million and two days later GEO donated $413,000 more to the PAC.

It goes on and on, but Trump officials state that these are all just coincidences.

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke