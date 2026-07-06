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Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Gen Zs ( her age) are lazy, born with silver spoons in their mouths and had everything handed to them. She blames liberal indoctrination and woke schools that push communist ideas. She said they should quit complaining about the cost of living and accused them of lacking the traditional values of hard work. She finished by saying that maybe those complainers should be sent to Cuba or Iran.

At age 24, Leavitt began dating millionaire, Nicholas Riccio, who is 32 years older. They were married when she was 27 and he was 59. Now, that is some “hard work.”

Marrying a millionaire 32 years your senior sure alleviates the worries about affording that first house, paying off college debts or affording school clothes for your kids. However, it is hard work ordering around maids, nannies, gardeners, chauffeurs and cooks.

Sure Karloline, you tell off those lazy Gen Zs, but first take that silver spoon out of your mouth so we can understand you.

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke