Has anyone else noticed the number of violent attacks in Democrat run cities and states? Last weekend, Chicago had 41 people suffer from gunshot wounds and three people died. Have they caught the shooters yet? I realize that supporting Pres Trump is the ultimate evil for Democrats, so the real question is how does the ultimate evil compare to dying? What has been shown is that if Pres Trump goes into a liberal city with high crime (like Washington DC) using real law enforcement, like the National Guard, the crime drops and streets are considered safe. Minnesota had 2 people killed by a gunman and the only positive was that the gunman was killed. But didn't the worthless Johnson in Chicago promise that he would make the city safe using other options, and still, every week, more shootings and more deaths. Why do Democrats work so hard to fail at making our cities safer and our lives better? Perhaps the Democrats need to re-evaluate their priorities.