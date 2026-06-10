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Donald Trump brags about his actions being biggest and best in history. He now has legitimate claim to one. His deal between the DOJ and IRS could easily be the most corrupt act by a president in US History.

Anyone who takes time to research beyond the newspaper headlines will see just how egregious this is. Cut away all the legalize and double speak and it nothing more than a tax payer financed private slush fund with no oversight. Trump can do anything he wants with the money because the only person who sees where the money goes is the Attorney General who is a Trump mini me.

JD Vance, said that anyone can apply, even Hunter Biden. Yeah, and I can apply to be the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. Enrique Tarrio the leader of the Proud Boys who attacked the capital and shouted to kill Mike Pence has applied. How much will he get? And what will he be willing to do to get more?

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke