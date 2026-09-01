Outrage over Flock cameras was a curiosity and then it hit. Activists are concerned over the ways that output can be used. Most people would not use the output in the manner described, but activists came up with ideas of how to use the output. Then it hit, they come up with the concerns on how the authorities would use the output because these are things they would do if they had the chance. Remember how the Biden administration liberals used the FBI to monitor people they wanted controlled. They went so far as to monitor and threaten with arrest the Moms for Freedom group. In other words, a liberal activist group used Biden controlled federal authority to monitor and harrass a group that opposed their agenda. Yes, the first response is denial, but they facts have been uncovered by the Trump administration. Don't be afraid of Flock, be afraid of the people that would and have done these things themselves.