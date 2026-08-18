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U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego’s Southern Arizona director, Toyos brings experience in federal government and local civic engagement to representing communities across the region.

Jordan-Isaiah Toyos serves as the Southern Arizona Director for U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego, leading the Senator's outreach and engagement efforts across Pima, Yuma, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee counties. In this role, he collaborates closely with constituents, local governments, tribal nations, businesses, and community organizations to advance the Senator's priorities, foster strong regional partnerships, and ensure the voices of Southern Arizonans are represented in Washington.

A dedicated public servant, Toyos has built his career around civic engagement, public policy, and community leadership. Before joining Senator Gallego's office, he served in Senator Mark Kelly's Washington, D.C., office and was selected as one of only 12 White House interns in the Office of former Vice President Kamala Harris, where he worked as a Domestic Policy Intern. He has also contributed to the Tucson community through service on local boards and civic organizations. These experiences have strengthened his commitment to advancing policies and creating opportunities that benefit communities across Arizona.

Born and raised on Tucson's Southside, Toyos is a proud product of the Tucson Unified School District. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Law and Political Science from the University of Arizona before completing a Master of Science at the London School of Economics and Political Science. His deep roots in Southern Arizona, combined with experience at the highest levels of federal government, have shaped his collaborative approach to public service. Toyos brings together community leaders, elected officials, and organizations to address regional priorities and advance solutions that strengthen Southern Arizona.