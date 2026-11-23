LAHAINA, Hawaii -- The Arizona Wildcats are playing the final game of the first day of the Maui Invitational on Monday at 9:30 p.m. Arizona time. Follow along here with updates by Bruce Pascoe from the Lahaina Civic Center.
Providence edges VCU
9:27 p.m.: Providence pulled out an 72-66 overtime win over VCU in the early evening game at the Maui Invitational, setting the Friars up to face the winner of the Arizona-Colorado State game at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Providence shot 50.8% and held VCU to just 31.3%, helping the Friars overcome their 20 turnovers. Ryan Mela led Providence with 23 points on 10-for-15 shooting while grabbing six rebounds.
Arizona-CSU tip time delayed
9:12 p.m. Arizona's game with Colorado State won't likely tip off much before 10 p.m. because the Providence-VCU game is heading into overtime.
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Teams are expected to get between 20-25 minutes to warm up on the court after the previous games.
Godfrey out for Maui
7:00 p.m. UA coach Tommy Lloyd said RJ Godfrey has met all requirements to become eligible and expressed continued support for the Clemson transfer after a Pima County Superior Court judge denied his request for a temporary restraining order against the NCAA on Monday.
The order likely means Godfrey will miss the Maui Invitational and UA's Dec. 1 game against New Orleans.
Our updated coverage Monday of the Godfrey situation can be found here.
Endi bendy hula
Arizona freshman center Endurance "Endi" Aiyamenkhue isn't getting much playing time so far this season but he took over the stage during the Maui Invitational hula dance competition on Sunday night.
That story and other seen-and-heard notes from Sunday's warm-up events can be found here.
Rising from ashes?
While Lahaina is far from reconstructed after the massive fire of 2023, its signature college sports event is also endangered thanks to economic demands of the NIL era.
That story can be found here.
How Arizona and Colorado State match up
The series: Arizona leads its old Western Athletic Conference rival 24-11, but the teams haven’t played each other since the Wildcats left for the Pac-10 in 1978-79. Arizona left the Pac-12 in 2024 and Colorado State joined the Pac-12 this season.
Read the full scouting report here.
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe