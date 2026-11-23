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LAHAINA, Hawaii -- The Arizona Wildcats are playing the final game of the first day of the Maui Invitational on Monday at 9:30 p.m. Arizona time. Follow along here with updates by Bruce Pascoe from the Lahaina Civic Center.

Providence edges VCU

9:27 p.m.: Providence pulled out an 72-66 overtime win over VCU in the early evening game at the Maui Invitational, setting the Friars up to face the winner of the Arizona-Colorado State game at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Providence shot 50.8% and held VCU to just 31.3%, helping the Friars overcome their 20 turnovers. Ryan Mela led Providence with 23 points on 10-for-15 shooting while grabbing six rebounds.

Arizona-CSU tip time delayed

9:12 p.m. Arizona's game with Colorado State won't likely tip off much before 10 p.m. because the Providence-VCU game is heading into overtime.

Teams are expected to get between 20-25 minutes to warm up on the court after the previous games.

Godfrey out for Maui

7:00 p.m. UA coach Tommy Lloyd said RJ Godfrey has met all requirements to become eligible and expressed continued support for the Clemson transfer after a Pima County Superior Court judge denied his request for a temporary restraining order against the NCAA on Monday.

The order likely means Godfrey will miss the Maui Invitational and UA's Dec. 1 game against New Orleans.