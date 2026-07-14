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LAS VEGAS — Koby Brea unthawed from 3 in sparking the Phoenix Suns to a 95-88 victory Monday over the Milwaukee Bucks in the second of a back-to-back at Cox Pavilion.

After going 0 for 10 on 3s in Phoenix's first two NBA Summer League games, Brea went 6 of 11 Monday from deep, scoring 19 points.

Brea's back-to-back 3s gave Phoenix a 92-87 advantage with 1:18 left in the game.

Khaman Maluach paced the Suns (2-1) with a third straight double-double in Summer League play, with 21 points and 10 rebounds to go along with four blocks.

Suns rookie Koa Peat posted 19 points. His former UA teammate, rookie Brayden Burries, delivered a game-high 23 points, eight rebounds, six assists with just one turnover, four steals and one blocked shot to lead the Bucks (0-3).

Phoenix closed the third quarter on a 12-0 run to take a 69-60 lead going into the fourth quarter. Maluach posted five points, one rebound and one blocked shot during the run.

The 7-footer's lone 3 of the night tied the game at 60 with 4:51 left in the third.

The Bucks rallied to tie it at 75 with 6:24 left in the game, but Phoenix responded to go up 84-80 on a Rasheer Fleming corner 3 with 3:47 left.

CJ Huntley missed a third straight game with a right hamstring injury.

The Suns will play their fourth Summer League game on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons (1-2) at the Thomas & Mack Center.