Dixon could wind up starting at point guard, while sliding over to off guard when freshman Caleb Holt is on the bench or the Wildcats are playing small. At the least, he is expected to play a major reserve role at both guard spots alongside Holt and fellow transfer JJ Mandaquit.

“Derek and Caleb are so versatile,” Mandaquit said. “Especially Caleb. He can do everything, getting downhill and his shot is starting to take off. Derek can shoot the heck out of the ball. He can pass, he can play-make. So we’re really deep at the guard position. I just want to come in and do whatever it takes to help the team win, fill whatever gaps need to be filled.”

Dixon said he also will play anywhere coaches want him to, though he expects to play more often at the point. He arrived in early June to begin working with most of his new teammates, while the Wildcats were scheduled to take a break in the first three weeks of July before returning to prepare for their exhibition trip to Lithuania.

“I love it out here,” Dixon said. “I think the guys are really cool, a lot of good personalities, a mix of personalities. You can have fun with them, can be serious with them, can talk trash with them, you can do it all.

“Then the coaches have been really good for me. I think coach Tommy has been really beneficial for me, teaching all these different tips and tricks, and getting on the court with me. All the coaching staff have really kept their word on their vision for using me. Things are really good.”

Individually, Dixon said he’s worked with assistant coach TJ Benson on getting to the paint more often, making the right decisions when he does so, and on his defense.