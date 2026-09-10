– Two teams face only three of the top eight projected finishers: BYU and Utah. The Utes face one more top-four team than the Cougars, but both of those games are in Salt Lake City, including the Holy War. BYU and Utah are also the only teams that face six teams in the bottom eight.

– While Cincinnati is the only team to face all of the top four, three teams face just one of those squads: BYU, Kansas State and Texas Tech. Only the Cougars have to go on the road for that game. Four teams don’t have a single away game against a projected top four finisher: Colorado, Kansas State, Texas Tech and Utah.

– Four teams have just one road game against the top eight: BYU, Kansas State, Texas Tech and Utah. The Red Raiders’ lone game in that category is against Oklahoma State, which was picked to finish eighth but looked terrible in its opener against Tulsa (24-10 loss).

– Only two teams face Texas Tech and BYU — projected to finish 1-2 — on the road. Those two teams are Arizona and ASU. The Wildcats and Sun Devils are two of six teams that have two road games against the top four projected finishers. Everyone else has one or none.

‘Luck of the draw’

Is any of this fair? Probably not. But not much can be done about it aside from breaking up conferences into divisions again — in which case you’d at least have a similar schedule to the other teams in your division — or completely reorganizing the sport. We’d love to see a world in which college football featured seven or eight 10-team conferences based mainly on geography, but that’s another story for another time.