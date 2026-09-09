Arizona's first-year center had the second-best offensive grade (78.7) behind left guard Rhino Tapa'atoutai in the Wildcats' season-opening victory over NAU — and the second-best pass-blocking grade (83.2) behind right guard Alexander Doost. Henning is not only tasked with blocking a stout defensive front, he's shotgun-snapping in one of the loudest venues in the Big 12.

Between his time at Utah and BYU, Tanuvasa has started 34 games, including all 14 of the Cougars' games last season. The fifth-year Tanuvasa has 75 tackles, 16.5 stops for loss and six sacks as an interior defensive lineman. In BYU's double-overtime win over Arizona last season, Tanuvasa was ejected for targeting in the second quarter — and flagged for roughing the passer.

3 Kyler Kasper vs. 35 Quinn Olson

The Phoenix-area native graduated from Williams Field High School in Gilbert and signed with Oregon's 2022 recruiting class. Kasper was rated as the third-best player from Arizona in the '22 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports.com. The big-bodied Kasper had five catches for 77 yards in four seasons at Oregon. He's the son of former Iowa standout and NFL receiver Kevin Kasper.

Olson made his first-ever start at Arizona against NAU and despite being charged with two missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus, Olson grabbed his first interception in the final minutes of the third quarter — which happened just days after he was named starter and put on scholarship.

The matchup

When Arizona has the ball …