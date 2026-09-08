“As he’s running with the football, did he get loose and did he have the backdoor open? Absolutely. That’s why we rep it. It affirms the drills you do every day. … Sometimes they get tired of hearing me and it’s boring, everyday drill. But it’s probably the most important drill we do every day.”

Doege also gave the second-year receiver some grace, “because if it’s perfect, where do you grow?” As often said with Arizona’s “redline” mantra: own it, fix it.

“There were some things that happened on Saturday that bugged me and I can’t sleep because of it,” Doege said. “It’s stuff we address every single day. But now you know why we address it so hard. Now you know why we demand it.”

Richardson bounced back from the fumble and finished the night with eight receptions on eight targets with 96 yards — 81 yards after catch. When Richardson has the ball in his hands, he’s got tunnel vision for six points.

“Get to the end zone,” Richardson said. “Catch the ball and get to the end zone.”

Just before Roberts’ 14-yard rushing touchdown, Richardson caught three straight passes for 36 yards.

“‘You like when we feed you like that?’” Brennan told Richardson, according to the UA receiver. “I could hardly breathe, to be honest. I shook my head and got some water.”

Brennan called Richardson “a stud” and a “tough-ass kid,” so the ability to mentally shake the turnover and lead the Wildcats in receiving “doesn’t surprise me at all.”