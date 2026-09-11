Bachmeier fumbled the ball on BYU’s final possession of the game inside the red zone, which was recovered by the Cougars. Multiple plays later, Bachmeier scored a rushing touchdown to send the game into overtime.

“He’s super efficient in everything he does,” Gonzales said. “He doesn’t get rattled. We intercepted him twice last year and he was still calm as can be on that last drive when they needed a touchdown. … He fumbles the ball and we don’t come up with it. It didn’t matter. It did not rattle him one bit. For a true freshman to play with that kind of composure, it’s unbelievable. … Everything he does when he runs the ball, he falls forward.

“That was the beginning of ‘Danny Gonzales can’t stop the quarterback power.’ We’re going to watch it and see it again over and over. Can we stop it or not?”

Added Gonzales: “There’s a reason he’s a really good quarterback. … I think Bear is elite, he’s tough and everything he does, he falls forward. … If we don’t give up 258 yards rushing, we have a chance to play in the conference championship game. That was my fail to our kids. That’s why I take it personal.”

The following week, Houston quarterback Conner Weigman and the Cougars rushed for 238 yards. In the final six games of the season, including Arizona’s loss to SMU in the Holiday Bowl, the Wildcats surrendered an average of 147.3 yards per game.