Saturday will be Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege’s first game in Pullman since the passing of his mentor, the late Mike Leach, who recruited Doege to Texas Tech. Leach became the third-winningest coach in school history behind longtime WSU head coach Mike Price and Babe Hollingberry.

“I remember watching (Leach) on TV thinking, ‘There’s no way Washington State should be winning and they’re winning,’ ” Doege said. “He’s running the same stuff (as he did at Texas Tech) and they’re doing it.”

When Doege was in between coaching stints, he visited his former Texas Tech offensive coordinator Neal Brown, who was the head coach at Troy from 2015-18. Brown wanted Doege to mentor Troy quarterback Gardner Minshew for a spring in 2015.

“I’m hanging out with Gardner, just kind of kicking it and he’s getting limited reps, so we’re talking about different reads,” Doege said. “A couple years go by, I look up and he’s at Washington State just crushing it.”

In the 2018 season, Minshew — known for his mustache — passed for 4,779 yards, 38 touchdowns and nine interceptions on a 70% completion rate.

“He’s the perfect fit for Mike Leach, just a gunslinger,” Doege said of Minshew, who’s now a backup for the Arizona Cardinals. “I always felt like Lubbock was the perfect place for Mike Leach, but I think Pullman might be the best place for Mike Leach. He just fits there. I’m sure those people loved him and he had a ton of success there.”