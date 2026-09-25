The Wildcats have produced a number of memorable wins in Pullman, like the high-scoring game in 2014 or their more recent game in Pullman, a 44-6 drubbing, marking quarterback Noah Fifita’s first win as Arizona’s starting quarterback in 2023 — the UA’s last season as a Pac-12.

There have also been nightmarish experiences for Arizona in Pullman during the Rich Rodriguez and Kevin Sumlin era. Arizona was outscored 138-35 in two trips to Pullman between the 2016 and ‘18 seasons. In 2021, former head coach Jedd Fisch’s first season, Arizona lost to Washington State, 44-18, in extreme fog.

Arizona’s biannual trip to Pullman used to be the longest conference road trip for the Wildcats. Nowadays, Arizona is in a conference that stretches across four different time zones.

“Shoot, in a couple of weeks, we’re going to fly all the way across the country to West Virginia,” said Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, who coached at ASU in the Pac-12.

“In the old Conference of Championships, the matchups, the rivalries, it was a great league,” Gonzales said. “Now it’s a different league. The Pac-12 is completely different than it was. The Big 12 is really good for Arizona.”

The biggest advantage to Arizona being in the Big 12 is the batch of players the football program is bringing in from Texas every recruiting class.

“It was harder to recruit kids out of Texas when you never played there,” Gonzales said. “It’s a great advantage for the University of Arizona and the school up north to be in the Big 12.