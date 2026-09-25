Nothing that’s happened through three games rises to the red-flag level. But certain trends are concerning.

Arizona’s rushing totals have declined each week. The Wildcats have allowed the most sacks in the Big 12. They have the fewest takeaways.

Washington State represents a step up in competition from NAU and NIU. But the WSU Cougars are nowhere near the BYU Cougars.

Wazzu was able to ugly things up and stay within striking distance of Washington in the season-opening Apple Cup. The Cougars were thoroughly outplayed the following week at Kansas State, which had more than twice as many first downs (24-10) and nearly three times as many yards (487-166).

WSU beat Duquesne handily. But it was a seven-point game at halftime. And Duquesne lost the previous week 70-13 to Youngstown State.

Arizona has a sizable edge at quarterback and, at least on paper, talent advantages across the board. Assuming the Wildcats play a relatively clean game — a major point of emphasis for Brent Brennan and his staff this week — they should prevail with minimal stress. Such an outcome would firm up Arizona’s credentials as a legitimate Big 12 contender.

I just need to see it to fully believe it.

Take that for data!

Arizona and Washington State have a lengthy history, having been conference mates for more than four decades. Their recent history is chock-full of statistical anomalies. Here are some highlights: