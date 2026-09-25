The Big 12 has a winning percentage of .809 entering Week 4 — the best mark for the conference since it expanded to 16 teams.
We feel secure in saying that it’s not sustainable.
That’s because league play is starting in earnest Saturday. The eight-game slate features five Big 12 games, highlighted by the Oklahoma State-West Virginia matchup in Morgantown.
Arizona has one more nonconference game to play, at former Pac-12 rival Washington State. The Wildcats already have a Big 12 game in the books against BYU, one of three league members who are off this week.
Our staff prognosticators, Michael Lev and Justin Spears, are back to pick the top seven games on this week's slate straight up and against the spread. Lev and Spears are joined again this season by Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ.com.
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For more on our predictions — plus a complete breakdown of the Arizona-WSU game — check out The Wildcast. It’s available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
SATURDAY, Sept. 26
Matchup: Colorado (+9.5) at Baylor
Time/TV: 9 a.m., ESPN2
Hamm's prediction: Baylor to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Baylor to win, Colorado to cover
Spears’ prediction: Baylor to win and cover
Matchup: TCU (-2.5) at UCF
Time/TV: 12:30 p.m., FS1
Hamm's prediction: TCU to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: TCU to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: TCU to win and cover
Matchup: No. 15 Utah (-7.5) at Iowa State
Time/TV: 12:30 p.m., FOX/11
Hamm's prediction: Utah to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Utah to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: Utah to win and cover
Matchup: No. 25 Houston (-19.5) at Georgia Southern
Time/TV: 1 p.m., ESPNU
Hamm's prediction: Houston to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Houston to win, Georgia Southern to cover
Spears’ prediction: Houston to win and cover
Matchup: Oklahoma State (+1.5) at West Virginia
Time/TV: 4 p.m., FS1
Hamm's prediction: Oklahoma State to win outright
Lev’s prediction: Oklahoma State to win outright
Spears’ prediction: West Virginia to win and cover
Matchup: Kansas State (-6.5) at Cincinnati
Time/TV: 4 p.m., ESPN2
Hamm's prediction: Kansas State to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Kansas State to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: Kansas State to win and cover
Matchup: Arizona (-10.5) at Washington State
Time/TV: 4:30 p.m., CBS/13
Hamm's prediction: Arizona to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Arizona to win, Washington State to cover
Spears’ prediction: Arizona to win and cover
LAST WEEK'S RECORDS
Hamm: 4-4 straight up, 5-3 against the spread
Lev: 7-1 SU, 3-5 ATS
Spears: 7-1 SU, 5-3 ATS
SEASON TO DATE
Hamm: 16-9 SU, 11-14 ATS
Lev: 19-6 SU, 11-14 ATS
Spears: 18-7 SU, 8-17 ATS
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social