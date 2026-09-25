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The Big 12 has a winning percentage of .809 entering Week 4 — the best mark for the conference since it expanded to 16 teams.

We feel secure in saying that it’s not sustainable.

That’s because league play is starting in earnest Saturday. The eight-game slate features five Big 12 games, highlighted by the Oklahoma State-West Virginia matchup in Morgantown.

Arizona has one more nonconference game to play, at former Pac-12 rival Washington State. The Wildcats already have a Big 12 game in the books against BYU, one of three league members who are off this week.

Our staff prognosticators, Michael Lev and Justin Spears, are back to pick the top seven games on this week's slate straight up and against the spread. Lev and Spears are joined again this season by Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ.com.

For more on our predictions — plus a complete breakdown of the Arizona-WSU game — check out The Wildcast. It’s available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

SATURDAY, Sept. 26

Matchup: Colorado (+9.5) at Baylor

Time/TV: 9 a.m., ESPN2

Hamm's prediction: Baylor to win and cover

Lev’s prediction: Baylor to win, Colorado to cover

Spears’ prediction: Baylor to win and cover