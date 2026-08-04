“I don’t see it as, ‘Oh, Mahdi is back, he’s the guy.’ He’s going to have to earn it, too. Quincy is running better than I’ve ever seen Quincy run. Ked is as strong as I’ve ever seen Ked be. And Antwan is moving better than I’ve seen Antwan move. The youngsters, Wesley and Corn, they got a ton of reps this spring, because of necessity and it was huge for them. I’m excited to see who emerges in that room. Any time you can bring a good player back, it’s a no-brainer.”

Added first-year Arizona running backs coach Lyle Moevao: “If anything, it adds another body of experience to the room. The one thing he does bring is his experience. The snaps he has played his whole career, it’s irreplaceable. … If you have a four-headed monster as opposed to a three-headed monster like last year, that just gives you more confidence. Now it’s just about practicing and getting those guys ready for game day.”

Harris — who started his college football career at Incarnate Word, Louisiana Monroe and Texas State — had the third-most tackles (78) for the Wildcats last season. Harris trailed safety Dalton Johnson and linebacker Taye Brown in tackles in 2025. Harris played the fifth-most snaps (612) by an Arizona defender last season.

“He’s a great off-the-ball linebacker,” Gonzales said of Harris. “His leadership, his dynamic skills for dissecting plays as they go, that’s stuff you often times can’t coach.”

If the NCAA’s appeal falls through, Arizona will welcome Harris and Mahdi with open arms, mostly because of their renowned reputation amongst the players in addition to their talent level.