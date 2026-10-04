Fifita adds to the ground game by being tough and slippery on scrambles and designed runs. He has incredible awareness of his surroundings, knowing exactly how to maneuver past bigger defenders.

3. Picking nits

No one has ever played a perfect football game. Despite the one-sided nature of Saturday’s contest, Arizona made plenty of mistakes.

Some were new. Some were recurring. None ended up mattering. But if the Wildcats are truly all about the process, as Brennan stated after the game, they’ll spend considerable time this week trying to work out the kinks.

For the third straight game, Arizona’s first offensive play resulted in a sack. It’s one of the strangest occurrences I’ve witnessed in 30 years of covering pro and college football. How does that keep happening?

Penalties were prominent and problematic. Arizona got flagged eight times for 70 yards.

Two were illegal-formation infractions that turned manageable situations into difficult ones.

In the first quarter, the Wildcats appeared to have a first down on a third-and-5 pass from Fifita to Spivey. Instead, they faced third-and-10. Fifita forced a pass toward the left sideline that was intercepted.

Late in the first half, Arizona went from first-and-goal at the 5 to first-and-goal at the 10. The Wildcats ended up settling for a field goal.

Two false starts had the same effect, although Arizona managed to overcome them. That shouldn’t happen once at home, let alone twice.