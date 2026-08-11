Doost is known by his teammates and coaches as the Hulk, and Bounds has become Wolverine — two Marvel superheroes — which is fitting for Bounds, who has a Hugh Jackman-esque beard and transferred from the Michigan Wolverines last season. Doost gifted Bounds a poster of a Wolverine comic book, when they first became roommates.

Bounds hasn’t gone viral for pushing heavy weight like Doost this summer, but the 6-8, 317-pound Bounds — who gained 18 pounds this offseason after recovering from a season-ending ankle injury — “went to a boxing gym once or twice a week,” he said.

Bounds and backup second-year right tackle Louis Akpa were frequent visitors at T Town Boxing this summer. Akpa “has continued to grow at an exponential rate,” Bounds said.

“Anything that I think is going to be good for my game, I would assume it’s going to be good for his, so I’ve been trying to bring him under my wing a little bit and involved him with that stuff,” Bounds said.

Boxing workouts are “good for the summer — especially when we don’t have a lot of contact — to get in and still have some violence in your life,” Bounds said.

“The main thing we do is violence, so it’s good to have some of that,” Bounds said. “It also helps with your feet and eyes. It also doesn’t hurt to hit a moving target, which is what we do everyday. A big part of offensive line is hand usage. If you can be more accurate with your hands, quicker with your hands, that’s going to help you. That’s how boxing correlates.